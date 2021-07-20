Tough competition for admission this year

NASHIK: This year, the historic result of Class Xth has been announced and preparations for Class Xth admission have started. With the increase in the passing percentage of Class X, there will be tough competition among the students to get admission to Class XIth. At present, there are 25,270 seats in various faculties of Class XI in 60 junior colleges in Nashik city. However, as the number of students passing this year is high, there will be a tug of war for admission.

The SSC results were prepared using the internal assessment method after examinations were cancelled due to the increasing prevalence of Corona. As a result, the passing percentage has increased to 99. For the Class XI admission, there are a total of 25,000 seats in 60 faculties in 60 junior colleges in the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation. After the announcement of the results of Class Xth, students and parents are making preparations for the admission process for various other courses including traditional Class XIth.

The Class XIth admission process is likely to start soon. Students who have passed the various Board of Education courses will be able to participate in the admission process. In addition, due to the increase in the passing percentage, it will be necessary to work hard for other admissions including Class XI. Meanwhile, there are 25 polytechnic colleges in the district with 10,200 seats available.

The application process for admission to the engineering diploma course has started. Students will be able to apply online till July 23. The Directorate of Technical Education, like last year, has made available two options for document verification, e-scrutiny and direct scrutiny. This has been a great relief to the students.