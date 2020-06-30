Total lockdown from 7 pm to 5 am

NASHIK :

Citing increasing cases of Corona infection irrespective of government's multipronged efforts, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal yesterday announced a complete lockdown in the city from 7 pm in the evening till 5 am in the morning hours till the extended lockdown period of July 31 and warned that violation of the lockdown rule would invite legal action. He also declared No Vehicle Zone at crowded places.

"Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 5 am in the city, except for essential activities. A complete lockdown will be observed during this time,".

The minister said adding that "the district administration and the police have been empowered to file criminal cases against those found flouting the rules of the night curfew without any genuine reason." All the day transactions in the city however will continue till 7 pm, Bhujbal informed.

In order to curb the rising number of Corona patients in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended the lockdown till July 31 with conditional relaxation given to industries, businesses, shops and commercial establishments. The CM also delegated authority for its implementation to the guardian minister and district administration. On this backdrop, minister Bhujbal held a meeting at government guest house here on Tuesday to decide on the night lockdown.

District collector Suraj Mandhare, municipal commissioner Radhakrishna Game, police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, district civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale and officials from concerned departments. were present.

No Vehicle Zones will also be declared at crowded places to contain Corona infection, the minister stated further adding that the police commissioner has been instructed to implement the order on No Vehicle Zone in the city.

Meanwhile, the number of Corona patients in the district has crossed 4000-mark. There is also a storage of essential paramedics in hospitals despite the recent recruitment drive. On this backdrop, Bhujbal said that services of private doctors and specialists will also be sought to assist the Covid warriors.