Tope hints at a 15-day lockdown

<p><strong>JALNA</strong>: Health Minister Rajesh Tope has indicated that a 15-day lockdown will be imposed across the state to contain the spread of COVID-19. Talking to mediapersons on Sunday evening, he said state Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray has held a discussion with all party leaders in this regard. However, the decision whether to impose lockdown or not depends on the outcome of the meeting, he clarified.</p><p>Tope also appealed to the entrepreneurs to take care of their workers during the lockdown, adding that the migrant labourers should not panic and rush to their hometowns. Meanwhile, a four-day 'Tikka Ustav', a celebration of Covid vaccination, began in the state on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and will continue till the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Wednesday.</p>