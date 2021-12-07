Tomato story: Prices soar

NASHIK: The vegetable market is on fire due to the red vegetable fruit. Tomato has created history in the country by surpassing the petrol, vegetable oil, and other essentials prices. The prices of tomatoes have reached three almost 400 percent in Nashik. The tomatoes which were from Rs. 10 to 20 per kg are now costing Rs. 60 to Rs 80 per kg in Nashik while the Mumbaikars are paying Rs. 120 onwards.

“The common man who is already facing rising fuel, edible oil, and transportation costs is now frustrated with increased vegetable prices. The monthly budget of the household has collapsed. Even though I’m a doctor, I’m facing these issues. I wonder how the people who earn daily labour manage their expenses and how they are living in such inflation”, said Dr. Kokila More.

At the beginning of the year, the farmers were getting only Rs. 3 per kg rate in the wholesale market. Now, the farmers are getting Rs. 700 to Rs 800 rate per crate of 20 Kg that is about Rs. 35 per KG, but it is only after sorting the best quality tomatoes. The farmers’ crop is getting Rs. 15 to Rs. 35 currently depending on the size, colour, type of tomato.

If we draw an overall cost of production of tomatoes on an acre basis; With minimal expenses, the farmer spends about Rs. 10,000 on seedlings or seeds, Rs. 4,000, fertilizers and pesticides Rs. 40,000, harvest labour charges are about 10,000. The overall cost is about Rs. 64,000. In this Rs 64K and one acre of land, the farmer gets produce of about five tonnes. If we break it down to per kg, the cost is about Rs. 12.8.

Then how are the prices of tomatoes so high? If we go back three four months the farmers were getting only Rs. 3 to Rs. 10 per Kg rate in the wholesale market from the traders. While the prices in the retail market or the final consumer was paying Rs. 20 to Rs. 40 per Kg. The farmers were facing tremendous loss.

But, due to a shortage all over the country of tomatoes, low production in other crop pockets, the tomatoes of Nashik are high on demand. For the first time, the farmers are getting good prices for their produce. The climate factor has also played a crucial role. Due to unseasonal rains, constant changes in the weather conditions have damaged the previous crop. The supply in the market is currently low, and the demand is constant, creating room for making profit for the mediators.

The farmer from Makhmalabad of Nashik Kailas Malode, explained, “The farmers are getting good prices only due to shortage otherwise we would be facing tremendous losses. If we calculate the prices, we have to face a 10 percent loss in rejection after sorting of the produce, 10 percent in labour, 20 percent in transport, but due to increased fuel prices, the transportation cost has increased.

And the final 10 percent is commission. If the crate prices are Rs. 100 we are only getting Rs.50 out of it. The traders are the ones who decide the prices. We have no control over the market.”

The Sharad Pawar Market at Peth Road that is Nashik market, fetches about 60,000 crates. The Pimpalgaon market gets 50,000 crates, Khori Phata market 50,000 crates, Dindori market 50,000 crates, and Nashik APMC get 50,000 crates daily. It is about 2.5 lakh crates that are about 400 tons. The daily turnover of Nashik for tomatoes is about 75 lakhs.

Trader PS Baba said, “The traders too, have to cut about 50 percent of their profit for rejection, transportation, commission, and damages. Due to these factors, the end product which the consumer gets is priced higher than the actual cost. The perishable nature of the product makes it more expensive.”

Nitin Pingale another farmer from Nashik expresses, “People think that the farmers are getting the same rate as they are paying in the market. The tomatoes in Nashik are fetching Rs. 80 per Kg in the retail market, while in Mumbai, Delhi, Thane, and Northern states the rates are about Rs. 140 per Kg, but we are getting only Rs. 35 per kg that too for the best produce after sorting. The remaining crop we have to sell at the lowest rate.”

The farmers have demanded that the government must work to cut the mediators in the market. They are getting a hefty cut without any risk. Storage facilities must be created for perishables so that the farmers will not face such losses.