Toll plaza fined Rs 2.18 crore for delayed work

NASHIK: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has fined Nashik-Sinnar toll administration Rs 2.18 crore for the delay in completing road repair works. MP Hemant Godse after inspecting the condition of the highway stretch between Sinnar Phata and Palse in Nashik Road had given a stern rebuke to the toll administration demanding urgent repairs of road. However, after getting no desired response, MP Godse had then raised the matter with NHAI authorities.

Taking serious note the complaint, the NHAI yesterday imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore 18 lakh on the toll administration. The NH stretch from Sinnar Phata (Nashik Road) to Sinnar is a total length of 25 kms, of which 23 km has been completed. However, the work of two kilometers of stretch in the municipal limits has been delayed for the last four years.

Even though the two-kilometre road has not been completed, the toll administration had been collecting toll from motorists for the last four years. MP Godse had given an ultimatum to the toll administration that the entire work of the highway should be completed before Diwali. After realising that work was not being done before Diwali, MP Godse had lodged a serious complaint against the toll plaza with high-ranking officials of the National Highways.

Meanwhile, motorists, travellers and the residents from Nashik Road, Shinde, Palse and Sinnar areas have expressed satisfaction over the punitive action hoping that the work on the remaining stretch of the highway will get completed soon.