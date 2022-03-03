Tiwari bags Gold in Kabaddi

NASHIK: Sharda Prasad Tiwari, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Deolali Camp, has won a Gold medal in the U-17 category by participating in the second Indo-Nepal Kabaddi competition held in Nepal.

The second International Games-2022 was organised by the Nepal Youth Sports Development Forum at Pokhara, Nepal. Tiwari led for U-19 under the auspices of Sports Development Committee of India.

The tournament was played from February 20 to February 23. India defeated Nepal by 51-49 points under the captaincy of Tiwari. For this competition, Tiwari was selected by coach G Q Usmani. All the teachers including Principal Rajesh Kumar, Vice Principal Paramdev Yadav and others have congratulated him.