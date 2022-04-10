‘Tis the season to chill in the pool

All the municipal swimming pools, which have been closed for the last two years due to Covid restrictions, will be reopened soon. This is bringing happiness to the common people along with the swimmers. On 4th April, a memorandum was submitted to the Municipal Commissioner on behalf of Nashik Swimming Association for this demand. Also, after discussing with Deputy Commissioner of (Administration) Manoj Ghode Patil, he had promised to reopen swimming pools within a week. Accordingly, all the swimming pools in the city will start from Tuesday.

The swimming pool under Nashik Municipal Corporation is closed due to the pandemic. Students and health care providers have suffered tremendously in this lockdown. According to the letter of the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collector’s Office, Nashik, shopping complex, cinema hall, ground swimming pool, religious places, etc, are allowed to be started at 100% capacity.

Accordingly, all the municipal swimming pools in the city will start from Tuesday. Rajendra Nimbalte, Secretary of the Swimming Association of Nashik, and former corporator Prathamesh Gite were present at the occasion.