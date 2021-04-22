Tight police bandobast at hospital

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Bhadrakali police and other higher police officials rushed to Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital after they received the information about the oxygen leak from the tanker. Police maintained a strict vigil to maintain law and order. City Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has informed that police will conduct an inquiry in detail into the incident. </p>.<p>At least 22 Covid-19 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for Covid-19 patients following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant. Senior police inspector of Bhadrakali police station Sajan Sonawane, along with his team, immediately rushed there and helped in shifting the patient to other hospitals and dispersed the crowd. </p><p>City Commissioner of Police Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe, Assistant Commissioners of Police Pradip Jadhav, and Deepali Khanna also reached the hospital. Rapid action force and platoons of the State Reserve Police Force were deployed there to keep a tab on onlookers and to maintain law and order.</p><p><strong>Police to probe the incident </strong></p><p>Covid-19 patients were being treated at Dr Zakir Hussain hospital. After receiving the news of an oxygen leak that occurred around 12.30 pm, police officials and personnel immediately rushed there and started rescue work. Tight police bandobast has been maintained there to prevent any untoward incident. The police will probe the incident in detail after filing a case. - Deepak Pandey, CP</p>