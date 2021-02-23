Three unclaimed dead bodies found in a single day

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Three unclaimed dead bodies were found in various parts of the city in a single day on Saturday. A dead body of a 55-year old male was found on the ground near Kashi Vishweshwar temple in the Ramkund area of Panchavati. Police constable of Panchavati police station while patrolling in Ganga ghat area saw the crowd of people around 10 am on Saturday. </p>.<p>When he reached there he found an unclaimed dead body there. A case in connection with this has been registered at Panchavati police station. Another dead body was found opposite a shop at Patharvat lane in Panchavati. Police naik D P Gavit informed about this to a police station. He found a dead body of a 45-year-old male while he was patrolling in the area around 10.30 pm on Saturday. A case regarding this has been registered with the Panchavati police. </p><p>The third dead body was found on the footpath of Deolali Vyapari bank at Upnagar around 1.30 pm on Saturday. Police constable Swapnil Sapkale informed about this. He along with his colleagues reached there after an alert citizen informed Upnagar police station about this.</p><p>The dead body of a 55-year-old male was found there. A case in connection with this has been registered at the Upnagar police station. Citizens are demanding that police should conduct more investigation over a rise in murder incidents in the city.</p>