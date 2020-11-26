Three trekkers rescued at Pandavleni caves

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Three trekkers were rescued by a local team of Vainteya trekking organisation and police after the trio lost their footing and got trapped on a cliff at the Pandavleni caves on Wednesday morning. Ayush Tulaskar (20), Sumit Tulaskar (17), both residents of Pathardi Phata area of Nashik, and Samarth Chillar (17), resident of Simhastha Nagar, New Nashik, had gone to visit Pandav Leni caves. While climbing down the Pandav Leni caves, they decided to climb the cliff. However, they lost their way and got trapped on a cliff. They then contacted the police control cell and sought help. Thereafter Indiranagar police was informed about this. Indiranagar police, the quick response team, the team of Vainteya trekking organization, and fire brigade personnel rescued these children after a rescue operation that lasted for two-and-half hours.</p>