Three tonnes of waste collected

NASHIK: Around three tonnes of waste was collected during a special cleanliness drive which was conducted in six wards of the Panchavati division. The drive was conducted in the presence of NMC divisional officer Mahendra Kumar Pagare, divisional sanitation inspector Sanjay Darade, sanitation inspector, social organizations.

Plastic waste, empty drinking water bottles and similar waste at Chamar Leni in Borgad were collected. The drive was conducted at Nandur Manur ghat, Nilgiri Bagh and Adgaon area, Swami Narayan Nagar, Mico hospital, Kalika Nagar, Laxman Nagar, Palika Bazaar, Rahulwadi, Canal road, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, Rama Garden, Peth Road, Ganeshwadi vegetable market, Chopra lawns and Ramwadi area.

Awareness about segregation of wet and dry waste, no dumping of waste in public places, no use of banned plastic bags, disposal of old tyres, clean water tray in the fridge, change the water in the flower pot regularly etc was created among the citizens. The cleanliness drive was conducted under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.