Three-tier plan to settle revenue cases

Nashik: With more than 100 services under the right to service and most of the services in the state are pioneered in development administration and public orientation through online mode, the District Collector's Office yesterday justified the Revenue Day by providing three levels of presentation of revenue services from all the subordinate offices and branches effective from today - 1st August, 2021. This unique gift has been given by District Collector Suraj Mandhare to the people of the district.



In order to expedite the official work of the citizens and visitors coming to the government office in a fast, transparent and prompt manner, the general administration department of the government has issued instructions as per the notification dated November 14, 2013 regarding the working of the office and disposal of pending matters within the prescribed limits.

To a large extent, action has been taken accordingly. As August 1 is being celebrated as Revenue Day, in order to provide more efficient and fast service to the citizens, the process of implementing a three-tier system in more and more subjects has been started, said Collector Mandhare said.



The three-tier structure of more and more subjects in various branches of the Collectorate will be implemented on August 1, 2021, justifying the Revenue Day. In case of non-compliance with the time limit fixed for various revenue services provided by the Collectorate and in case of delay in the case, punitive and disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible officers and employees as per the rules. Mandhare has said.



* Three-tier presentation



In this three-tier structure, first level proposal will be prepared and submitted by Revenue Clerk / Assistant / Chief Clerk. It will then be supervised by the second level officials and in the third and final stage the final decision will be taken after full supervision of the proposal in the file. Determining these three levels will reduce the level of unnecessary and time consuming file recognition process and expedite the processing of tasks.



* Big relief in NA license and minor mining cases



This will be a big relief to the citizens in the non-agricultural Rule 42B and in the work related to the secondary minerals. Previously, files were handled from four to five levels. Those levels have been reduced to three. Similar procedures are being followed in the law branch, food and civil supplies branch and also in the gram panchayat election branch.



There was a demand from the citizens to simplify the procedure of cases under non-agricultural rule 42B. The level of functioning of this branch will be reduced and the file will be sent by the clerk from the tehsildar to the Resident Deputy District Collector for final approval. Under the Service Guarantee Act, it has been made mandatory to notify the matter and submit a weekly summary of the issue to the District Collector every Monday, said District Collector Suraj Mandhare.