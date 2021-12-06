Three test positive at sahitya sammelan

NASHIK: During the three days of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, more than 15000 screening tests of the visitors were conducted and the vaccine was administered to 278 people. While as many as 534 RAT tests were conducted in which three people tested positive for Covid-19.

During the rapid antigen test (RAT) at the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, the Corona test of three visitors was found to be positive in the morning. According to preliminary information, two of them are women and it is understood that these women had come from Pune for Sahitya Sammelan.

One of the women is 42 years old and the other is 22 years old. Both are from Pune. Earlier thermal screening of 8000 citizens was done on Saturday. The screening was held at the VIP gate through three queues. Both the women were handed over to NMC and it is understood that NMC has sent them back to Pune after further testing.

Vaccinated turn positive

One of the patients found infected yesterday had taken the first dose of the vaccine while the other woman had completed both doses. Concerns are being raised that women who have been vaccinated have been found to be infected.

After two women from Pune were found to be infected, another suspected positive came to light in the evening. He is a 22-year old boy and he is a resident of Chandshi, Nashik. After the detection of cases, the scrutiny of the citizens coming for the literature meeting was tightened.

Ink thrown at senior journalist

Suspected activists of an organisation on Sunday hurled ink at senior journalist and writer Girish Kuber at the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan which concluded here yesterday. Prima facie, activists of Sambhaji Brigade were behind this incident as they were irked by some references Kuber has made about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in his book, sources said.

Kuber reached the Kusumagraj Nagari where the literary meet was underway earlier in the day. He was scheduled to attend a symposium. When he was standing behind the stage of the main pandal, two-three unidentified men walked up to him and threw ink that fell on his face, hair, and shirt.

Some ink fell on police personnel present at the spot. Police security was stepped up in the area after this incident. The suspects were later arrested by police.