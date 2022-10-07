Three players from Nashik in Maharashtra cricket team

Nashik
Rasika Shinde, Maya Sonawane and Priyanka Ghodke of Nashik District Cricket Association have been selected for the senior women’s Maharashtra cricket team.
The trio will represent the Maharashtra Senior Women’s team in the Senior Women’s T20 tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Surat.
The selection for the final squad comes on the back of an impressive performance in the potential player’s trial tournament held in Pune from 24th September. Further, the significant performance of these players in the state-level competition held from time to time in the previous season was also taken into consideration.
City player Maya was selected among the probable 35 players to tour Australia for the Indian team’s national camp at the beginning of last season. She was selected for the prestigious Challenger Trophy. Maya is a good spinner and represented Maharashtra in the women’s ODI tournament held at Dehradun at the end of October 2021.
In that tournament, Maya took 4 wickets for 70 runs in 5 matches at an average of just 3.33. Her best bowling performance was 3 for 12 in four overs. In the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons, Maya was the highest wicket-taker in India in the under-23 women’s competition.
On the strength of all these remarkable, consistent performances, Maya was selected in the India A team for the prestigious Challenger Trophy in two consecutive seasons.
Fast bowler and keen batsman Rasika Shinde has previously represented Maharashtra under-19 women’s cricket team.
In Surat, Rasika also played in the 50-over ODI tournament for women Under-19 at the state-level matches held in September-October 2021.
Since the year 2017, Rasika has been representing Maharashtra in various age groups after excelling in state-level competitions in inter-school competitions.
Priyanka Ghodke is a leading batsman and off-spinner. Priyanka had an outstanding batting performance while representing Maharashtra under-23 women’s cricket team in the T20I tournament held in Puducherry in November 2019. In the 2018-19 season, representing Maharashtra she took the most wickets in T20 matches. He has also scored half-centuries in important matches.
Maharashtra beat Sikkim by 108 runs in the Under-23 Women’s T20 tournament in 2019 at Puducherry.
Priyanka Ghodke’s powerful 61 off 59 balls played a big role in that. Priyanka has also represented Western Region for Maharashtra in the senior women’s cricket team, including under-19 and under-23 age groups.
Through the Nashik District Cricket Association, practice camps for girls are conducted throughout the year at Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground under coach Bhavna Gawli.