Three players from Nashik in Maharashtra cricket team

Nashik

Rasika Shinde, Maya Sonawane and Priyanka Ghodke of Nashik District Cricket Association have been selected for the senior women’s Maharashtra cricket team.

The trio will represent the Maharashtra Senior Women’s team in the Senior Women’s T20 tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Surat.

The selection for the final squad comes on the back of an impressive performance in the potential player’s trial tournament held in Pune from 24th September. Further, the significant performance of these players in the state-level competition held from time to time in the previous season was also taken into consideration.