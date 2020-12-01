Three passengers test positive for Covid-19

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: According to state government guidelines, passengers arriving at Nashik (Ozar) Airport from other states and abroad are required to carry a COVID-19 test report. In the last five days, 484 passengers landed at Ojhar Airport. Of these, 373 passengers had possessed COVID-19 test certificates. As many as 111 passengers without test reports were tested for Corona at the airport. During the screening, three passengers were found to be Corona positive. They were originally from Nashik - two arrived from Ahmedabad and one from Delhi. The trio has been shifted to the municipal isolation ward. The risk of a second wave of Corona after Diwali has increased. In that context, the state government has made it mandatory for passengers coming to Maharashtra from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Goa to carry a COVID-19 test report.</p><p>Check-points have already been set up at the state border, which is accessed by air, rail, and road. SpiceJet, Alliance Air, and TrueJet Airlines have been operating flights from Ozar Airport to Delhi and Ahmedabad. From November 25, passengers arriving at Ozar Airport were required to carry a Corona test report. In the last five days, 484 passengers landed at Ozar Airport. Out of them, 373 passengers had Corona test negative reports. While 111 passengers did not have a report of corona test.</p><p>These passengers were provided with a Corona testing facility at the airport. After testing, three of the passengers were found to be Corona positive. Positive ones were immediately separated after informing the municipal corporation about this. As per the instructions of the state government, the district administration is on an alert mode, and the Corona is being blocked at the airport.</p><p><strong>TESTING FACILITY AT THE AIRPORT</strong></p><p> According to the state government’s guidelines, it is mandatory to test for the Covid-19, 72 hours before entering Maharashtra. However, when the passengers arrived at Ozar airport, it got revealed that many passengers did not have a Corona test report. Corona testing facility has been provided by Dr. Pawar Hospital at the airport. Passengers have to take this test at their own cost.</p>.<p>Passengers arrived (In bracket, passengers without testing report) </p><ul><li><p>November 25 - 120 (13)</p></li><li><p>November 26 - 160 (49)</p></li><li><p>November 27 - 50 (13)</p></li><li><p>November 28 - 24 (10) </p></li><li><p>November 29 - 130 (26)</p></li></ul>.<div><blockquote>In the last five days, 484 passengers have landed at Ozar Airport. Out of them, 111 passengers did not have Corona test certificate. They were tested at the airport. Three of them tested positive. Two arrived from Ahmedabad and one is from Delhi.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Dr. Sujit Koshire, Health Officer, Dindori</span></div>