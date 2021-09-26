Three Nashikities shine in UPSC exam

NASHIK: Divya Gunde, Nivrutti Avhad, and Sudharshan Sonawane, from Nashik, achieved 166th, 338th, and 691st rank in the UPSC final exams respectively and have made the whole city proud. The results were announced on Friday, and 761 candidates passed the exam. While interacting with Deshdoot Times, the trio shared their experiences and feelings after passing the exam with great ranks.

The hard work shall continue till I taste success - Sudharshan Sonawane

Sudharshan was studying in Pune before the pandemic wreaked havoc in everyone’s lives. The virus changed the lives of many people. As staying in Pune and managing all the expenses was becoming difficult for him, he came back to Nashik. He continued his UPSC preparations in his hometown, and although there were some difficulties in his path, he was determined to pass the exam. His family’s support helped him a lot in sailing his boat to the shore. His father, Nanasaheb Sonawane from Lohoner, is employeed as a driver at MSRTC.

His mom is a housewife and he has two brothers. Sonawane’s primary education happened at Saraswati Nagar, Lasangaon. After that, he studied at Navodaya Vidyalaya till the 12th standard (Science stream). He graduated with his arts degree in Geography field from Modern College, Pune. He didn’t give the MPSC exam as his complete focus was on the UPSC exam. He passed the UPSC exam six times.

He got selected for the interview round twice but couldn’t succeed. However, he cleared the interview round in the third attempt. He is happy and grateful, but at the same time, he needs to prepare for the upcoming IAS exam and is confident that he will achieve all his dreams.

My childhood dream of becoming an officer finally came true - Divya

Gunde Divya’s mother Nayana Gunde is a District Collector, and her father Arjun Gunde is the Additional Chief Executive Officer of Nashik Zilla Parishad. Therefore, she got a lot of healthy inputs and guidance from her parents. She finally fulfilled her dream after passing the UPSC final exam. Now, the whole family will be known as the ‘Adhikari Family’, after she cleared the final exam.

Divya’s schooling took place at Fravashi Academy. She passed the IPSC board with good marks and entered the art stream. After studying at HPT College till Class XII, she chose Ferguson College, Pune, for her degree. She started appearing for the competitive exams from the final year.

Like many others, even she faced the repercussions of the pandemic and tested positive for the virus. However, she fought like a warrior to achieve her dreams. She stated that now she is an officer and is ready for any job posting.

Finally, the dream came true- Nivrutti Avhad

Nivrutti Somnath Avhad from Guvanch (Sinnar Taluka) is an inspiration for those preparing for competitive exams. Earlier, he passed the MPSC exam and became a cell officer. Post that, he cleared UPSC and joined Indian Revenue Service (IRS). However, he appeared for UPSC once again, intending to become an IAS. Avhad, who hails from an ordinary farming family, dreamed of becoming an IAS while scoring a hat-trick of success in competitive examinations. His primary education happened in Nimgaon Zilla Parishad School, near Gulvanch.

He completed his secondary education at Baragaon Pimpri Secondary School, and 11th and 12th from Sinnar College. He completed his engineering degree from Sinhagad College. After this, he worked in a private company for three years. He became a cell officer in the Mantralaya in Mumbai after clearing MPSC. After passing the Union Public Service Commission examination, he joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

He is currently working as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax at Jabalpur. While in service, he again fulfilled his dream of becoming an IAS by clearing the Union Public Service Commission examination in 2020. Father Somnath and mother Manda have one son and three daughters. Belonging to an ordinary family with no educational background, he tirelessly worked day and night to achieve his dreams.