Three leopard cubs found in Deolali Camp

Deolali Camp: A total of three leopard cubs were found in a dilapidated room at the back of Barnes school in Deolali camp.The presence of leopards has been confirmed from time to time in the urban areas of Deolali, along the Darna stretch.

The recent incident of the leopard attack on Rupali Unhavane at Jamal Sanatorium on Lam Road is still fresh in mind. Now leopard cubs have been found. Leopards are roaming in the area and Garadi Nala area in search of water.

As stated by the forest department, they are spreading awareness among citizens on how to remain safe. The presence of leopards is also increasing due to the sugarcane fields.