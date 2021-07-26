Deshdoot Times

Three goats killed in a leopard attack

NASHIK: A leopard attacked and killed three goats owned by farmer Shaikh Shiraja B Shubhanbhai. This incident occurred on Sunday night in Jakhori Shivar near the Nashik Road area of the city. Forest Range Officer Anil Aherrao and Forest Ranger Govind Pandhare visited the spot and conducted the panchnama.

As there is a presence of leopard in the area, a cage has already been set up earlier. Also, a goat was killed by a leopard in Babhaleshwar Shivar on Saturday night. The forest department along with the Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat members of the village informed the public about the leopard and created awareness.

