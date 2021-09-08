Three from Nashik selected in Maharashtra cricket team

NASHIK: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organized a 50-over ODI tournament for women under the age of 29. Three players of Nashik District Cricket Association have been selected in the Maharashtra Women's Cricket Team for this tournament. They include Sakshi Kandi, Ishwari Saavkar and Rasika Shinde. Before this tournament, Maharashtra's practice matches will be played with Goa women's team in Pune.

The Maharashtra team is in the Elite D group and the women's ODI series will be played in Surat from September 28 to October 4, 2021. Maharashtra will play Saurashtra (September 28), Rajasthan (September 29), Uttarakhand (October 1), Andhra Pradesh (October 2) and Chandigarh (October 4). Sakshi had also represented Maharashtra in the Under-23 women's cricket team for the T20 matches played at Puducherry last season.

The selection of the three has created an atmosphere of happiness in the Nashik District Cricket Association and the team. Nashik District Cricket Association Chairman Vinod Shah, Secretary Sameer Rakte as well as team coaches and District Cricket Association office bearers have congratulated the three and wished them well for the upcoming tournament.