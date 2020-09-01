Three drowned in district

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>As many as three persons drowned during immersion of Ganesh idols in Nashik district on Tuesday as the ten-day Ganesh festival came to an end. </p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Naresh alias Shivaji Koli, who drowned in Waldevi river at Deolaligaon, in Nashik city, and Ajinkya Gaidhani went missing.</p><p>He had gone to immerse Lord Ganesh idol in Darna river at Chehdi and army jawan met with watery grave after he lost balance and fell in a well at from Wakhari Pimpalgaon in Nashik taluka.</p>