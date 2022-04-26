Three-day job fair from today

NASHIK: On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center, Nashik has organised an online “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Employment Fair” from today, 26th to 28th April 2022.

Those youth job seekers interested should take advantage of this online job fair, appealed Anisa Tadvi, Assistant Commissioner, District Skills Development Department.

The industrial establishments in the district need manpower and local unemployed candidates need work. For this, this facility is being made available under one umbrella by organising an online job fair for employers and job aspiring candidates.

The interviews will be conducted through mobile phones, video conferencing and other social media apps. Candidates who have not yet registered for the service plan should register on the website www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in or Android mobile holders by downloading the app Mahaswayam from the Play Store.

After registration, candidates can apply for vacant posts as per eligibility. If the candidates fulfill the required documents and criteria as per the post submitted, then the selection of the candidates will be done by the employers through a mobile interview.

Employers interested in recruitment should notify General, EPP, Apprentice etc. vacancies on Nashik Online Job Fair-1 (2022-23) by clicking on the option “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fair” on the Mahaswayam web portal.

It is also mentioned by the government authorities that the advertisement of the demand for manpower should be done free of cost on the web portal of the department. The online job fair is being organised for the benefit of aspiring employers and unemployed candidates, said Assistant Commissioner Tadvi.