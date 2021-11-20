Three centres to come up in Nashik

NASHIK: The Central government has approved seven new centres in the country for the import of food products from abroad and domestic market to their respective states. Out of which, three centres will be set up in Nashik, Maharashtra, informed MP Hemant Godse.

While approving seven centres across the country by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) of the Central government, one centre each has been approved for the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Assam, and two such centres have been approved in Janori and one in Ambad of Nashik district.

This will enable the unloading of food products at the centre in Ambad if food items are to be transported by highways. If food products are imported through cargo, air, and sea, they can be unloaded at two designated centres at Janori near Ojhar.

Pune, Mumbai, and Nashik are important golden triangles for the development of the state. Take advantage of all the projects and facilities available in these cities to benefit the district and the surrounding districts. MP Godse had been working for the centre in Nashik for the last few days to import food items.

Last year, MP Godse had met the then Union Health Minister and convinced him of the need to set up a food import centre in Nashik. He finally succeeded. The Centre’s FSSAI has approved seven centres in the country, including three in Nashik. A letter in this regard has been handed over by Arun Singal, Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI, to the Central Indirect Taxes and Customs, Director General of Foreign Trade and Commerce.

Traders and industrialists from Ahmednagar will be provided facilities directly at the centre in Nashik instead of Mumbai, so North Maharashtra will go for industrial development, said, MP Godse.