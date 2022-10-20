This weekend may bring respite for Nashikites

Nashik

As monsoon continues its last leg in the State this season, Nashik is witnessing intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning which is disrupting Diwali shopping plans. Five-day Diwali celebrations will begin across India from October 21 this year.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has given district forecast and warnings for next four days for Nashik. It stated "light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely" for today (October 20) and "light rain/thundershowers very likely" for tomorrow.

The weather agency has however given a big relief to Nashikites who have Diwali shopping plans in mind. It forecast "Dry weather very likely" on Saturday and Sunday before the day of Lakshmipujan.

In the meantime, incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of some of the district dams has prompted the irrigation department to continue the discharge of water from these dams. Discharge of water was continued from Darna at 850 cusecs, Kadwa 212, Waldevi 65, Alandi 30, Bhojapur 1524, Palkhed 1311 and Nandur Madhyameshwar at 8938 cusecs. While there is no discharge from Gangapur dam, water continues to flow under the Holkar bridge at 181 cusecs in the evening.