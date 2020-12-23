This panchayat holds polls unopposed for eighth time in a row

Nashik: The Kadwa Malungi village in Dindori taluka of the district lived up to its 35-year long democratic tradition, by deciding to hold gram panchayat elections unopposed this term too.



All the villagers of Kadwa Malungi village came together and decided to hold unopposed and unanimous elections to the village body with the consent of villagers. As this village has maintained the tradition of unopposed elections, their decision is widely being appreciated in political circles.



As per the unanimous decision of the Kadwa Malugi villagers, following candidates will be elected unopposed. Pandit Bhika Sahale, Bajabai Prabhakar Gangode and Savita Anil Gangode from Ward No. 1, Shilabai Bhaskar Aher and Madhav Bhaskar Nikam from ward no. 2 and Lalita Yashwant Gangode and Bhausaheb Ramdas Gangode from ward no. 3.



A total of seven seats were elected from the three wards of the gram panchayat through the village consensus. The meeting unanimously decided that only the candidates elected through consensus by the village should lead the village panchayat.



Gram panchayat elections have not been held in Kadwa Malungi village for the last 35 years. The village has so far elected seven sarpanchs unopposed. The election of eighth sarpanch will also be unopposed.



Senior villagers Tanaji Deshmukh, Vasant Pingal, Bhausaheb Gumbade, Sahebrao Aher, Devidas Gangode, Khanderao Aher, Gopinath Nikam, Eknath Anwat, Krishna Maharaj took special efforts. The youth and senior citizens of the village were present for the unopposed election.