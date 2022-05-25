Third mistake and game over

NASHIK: As per the provision of Nashik’s Citilinc bus service, a conductor is fired if he/she conducts three mistakes in the work. However, apart from terminating the conductor, a case shall also be filed against the concerned under the city bus service’s disciplinary act, stated Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar.

To provide efficient services to the commuters, the corporation launched the city bus services last year; in July. The buses cover a variety of routes daily and cater to the needs of citizens. NMPML (Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) needs to ensure that the employees provide satisfactory services to the commuters, and the latter shouldn’t face any issues while travelling. Therefore, the municipal commissioner issued an order in this regard.

61 conductors terminated

As alleged by the commuters, some conductors charge the passengers and don’t give the tickets to them. During the first mistake, the conductor is asked to take care the next time. For the second mistake, NMPML takes punitive action, and after the third mistake, the concerned is terminated. Since the bus service has been initiated, 151 conductors have been fined, and 61 conductors were terminated.