Third leopard trapped at Pimpalgaon

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: n the Pimpalgaon Bahula Shivar area on Satpur Trimbak Road, a third leopard has been rescued by the forest department. In the last eight days, three leopards have been trapped from the farm of former chairperson Surekha Gokul Nagre. Farmers and villagers in the area are worried about how many more such leopards are there in that area.</p>.<p>The forest department is also wondering about the number of leopards in the area as they are being frequently trapped. Two days back, a growing leopard cub was trapped, and another, a week ago. Within just two days' span, the third leopard has been trapped. The leopard rescued on Thursday is a female adult leopard of around six to seven years old. </p><p>The forest department officials said that the female leopard needs medical attention as she was very calm while in the cage. Farmers and villagers in the area have demanded that a permanent cage be set up in the area. The villagers have said that they have seen a female leopard and three cubs in the area. Therefore, there is a possibility of finding a cub in the cage again. The farmer Gokul Nagre has a farm in the vicinity of Satpur Trimbak Road. There is a poultry farm next to the farm, and the leopards are being attracted due to it, concluded Nagre.</p>