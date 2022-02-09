Third leopard skin confiscated

NASHIK: The Shahapur Forest Range office has confiscated another leopard skin from the suspectes. The skin was confiscated from Holachiwadi a small hamlet in Kasara at the border of Nashik and Thane district. It is the first time that such large numbers of suspectes have been arrested and three leopard skins have been recovered.

Shockingly, the investigation has revealed that the leopards were hunted in Nashik Forest divisions Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar range, informed Range Forest Officer of Shahapur, Prakash Chaudhary. He said “There are no wild cats found in Shahapur range. The investigation has revealed that the leopards were from Nashik Forest division. We are investigating the matter further. The third skin was found in decomposed state, as the suspect had buried it down.”

On February 2, the Shahapur range team conducted first trap operation and recovered a leopard skin. In just seven days the team has recovered third skin and the investigation is still going on. Unfortunately, the centrepoint of the investigation is Nashik as leopards were hunted in Nashik.

Use of technology

The investigating team used all the possible technology to arrest the suspects. All the possible mobile numbers were traced, tracked and their location were locked. The first seven suspect were arrested on same day. Other four were also arrested in similar way without giving them any chance to escape with help of location tracking.