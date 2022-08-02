Thieves steal private bus wheel

According to a report between 10:30 pm on July 30 and 10.30 am on July 31, owner Jitendra Kataria (31, Madhya Pradesh) had parked his bus near the public toilet in front of the District Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, when he woke up in the morning and checked the bus, he found that the spare tyre of the bus kept in the dickie was stolen. Following this, he registered a case at Mumbai Naka police station. Assistant PSI Keshav Adke is conducting further investigation in this connection under the guidance of senior PI Sunil Rohkale.