Thesis copy to be accepted online: MUHS

NASHIK: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has decided to accept copy of dissertation/thesis through an online system for Summer—2022 University Examinations of all eligible postgraduate candidates. The University had already notified instructions of online submission of dissertation to all colleges.

Accordingly, it is mandatory for the college to complete student profile of every candidate in the online system. Every college has to carefully update details of each candidate viz, mobile number & email address in online system as well as it must be kept on college record for future reference.

On successful updation of mobile number and email address of the candidate, “Assign eligible Guide link” will be active. The college shall carefully assign eligible Guide to the respective candidate in online system. In case, if name of the Guide is not reflected in online system, the college is required to update the requisite details of the Post Graduate recognized teacher in online system.