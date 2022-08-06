These children walk 15 km to attend school

As a result, the students from grade first to fourth of this school have to walk from Darewadi to an alternative new school at Igatpuri panchayat samiti. The distance between the school and Darewadi is at least 10 to 15 km. With an empty stomach, students are walking the distance with school bags on their shoulders. They are now staging protests with their hard walk to open new school. Villagers are angry as the Igatpuri taluka education administration has decided to close the school. Among the villages displaced due to the Bham dam was a primary school from standard 1st to 4th in Darewadi.

Darewadi was rehabilitated to a new location due to the dam. But some families are not ready to move to a new place. The school here was closed since yesterday. Now the question arises as to which school the children should go to. In the meantime, in order not to disrupt their education, these students have decided to attend a school in the office of the block education officer in Igatpuri panchayat samiti office which is 15 km away from Darewadi