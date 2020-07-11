There is no guarantee Trump will back India if things escalate with China: John Bolton

NEWS DELHI :

Former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton on Saturday said that there was no guarantee that Trump would back India if the situation between Beijing and Delhi had to escalate."I don’t know which way he would go and I don’t think he knows either. I think he sees the geostrategic relationship with China for example - exclusively through the prism of trade" Bolton told Wion in an interview.

The relation between India and China have turned sour since a bloody clash between Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army on June 15 where India lost its 20 soldiers while the Chinese side did not disclose the casualties, however, unofficial sources have confirmed that Beijing lost twice soldiers than India.

I'm not sure how much he understands the significance of the border clash. I don’t think he knows anything about the history of these clashes over the decades between India and China. He may have been briefed on it, but history doesn’t really stick with him.

I think his gut instinct for the next four months is to take anything off the table that complicates what is already a difficult election campaign for him. So what he would want is quiet along with the border whether it benefits China or India. From his point of view-No news is good news", Bolton said.

"I don’t know what Trump will do after the November elections once the guard rail is removed. He'll be back. He won't be criticizing Beijing for putting Uyghurs in concentration camps or repressing Hong Kong. He'll be back to the big China trade deal.

So, if things were to develop between India and China in a more critical fashion, I'm not sure where he would come down", he pointed out.Responding to a question whether things are developing for the worse between India and China keeping in mind the November elections, Bolton said, “Well, I hope it does not at the present time. Because with four months to go for an American election, you are simply not going to get Donald Trump's attention.

"He accused China of behaving in a belligerent fashion, all around its periphery, certainly in the East and South China sea. "Its relations with Japan has declined, with India, you are well aware of the facts there, and with others.

I think this is China’s effort to assert itself through not just political and military means through the belt and road initiative and others to gain increased sway over countries that become economically dependent on it", the former NSA averred. Bolton also said that Sri Lanka has been subject to China's death diplomacy and Pakistan and many countries in Central Asia. He talked in favor of greater tri-lateral cooperation between India, Japan, and the United States."I think that makes a lot of sense", he said.