Theft cases on rise in Ambad MIDC

NASHIK: The crime investigation team of Ambad police station apprehended one suspect along with four children in connection with the theft in a company in Ambad industrial estate. The police had laid a trap to nap the culprits. Goods worth in thousands were seized in an action against the suspects.

According to the information given by the police in this connection, unknown thieves stole iron parts along with a machine from a company in Ambad MIDC between August 13-14. A case was registered in Ambad police station in connection with the theft of goods worth Rs 64000.

In this matter under the guidance of Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknaware, deputy commissioner Vijay Kharat, assistant commissioner Sohail Shaikh, Ambad police station senior PI Bhagirath Deshmukh and PI (crime) Shrikant Nimbalkar and according to the confidential information received by police constables Yogesh Shirasath and Mukesh Gangurde while the crime investigation team of Ambad police station was on the trail of unknown thieves suspect Gunwant Balsane and four children in conflict with the law were taken into custody with the seizure of industrial goods from them.

This operation was carried out by the team of asst PI (crime) Ganesh Shinde, police constable Yogesh Shirsath, Mukesh Gangurde, Tushar Desale, Pravin Rathod, Kiran Sonwane and Prashant Nagre. Constable Jitendra Pardeshi and constable Amir Shaikh are conducting further investigations into this matter.

With a view to curb rampant thefts in industries located in Ambad and Satpur MIDC belts, industrial associations have been seeking a permanent a solution to curb the crime in the industrial estate. Earlier, they even met the police to discuss the issue that has been bothering them for quite some time now.