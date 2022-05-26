The silk shines through modern farming

Belgaon Kurhe: The cost incurred in traditional agriculture farming and market price the produce receives are poles apart, and thus, farmers register losses at times. Excessive use of chemical fertilizers is deteriorating soil fertility and health.

Sakhahari (Nana) Jadhav of Krishnanagar in Igatpuri taluka has proved one can switch to international modern silk farming (sericulture) technique and register huge profit level. The new method needs fewer labourers when compared to organic farming and is suitable for all seasons.

His unique experiment is being appreciated at all levels. He successfully implemented the modern silk cultivation technique by utilizing one and a half acres for the crop and drip irrigation method. As the silkworms feed on mulberry leaves, Jadhav set up a 20 by 50 feet shed for the worms to feed. The first patch of mulberry leaves readies in six months. Silkworms fetch a market price of Rs 500 to Rs 600 per kg.

The worms feed for around 30 days and start spinning a protective cocoon around themselves. In this stage, the cultivator kills the worm by plunging the cocoon into boiling water and unwinding the silk thread. Jadhav’s silk is transported to Jalna for sale.

Jadhav earns around Rs 1,80,000 per month. This modern silk crop experiment has resulted in a good price for silk this year, and he recorded a yield of Rs 8-9 lakh per annum.

A few days ago, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse awarded Nana Jadhav with the Adarsh Shetkari Puraskar, and the Government of Maharashtra’s sericulture department honoured him with the Reshim Shri Puraskar.

His wife Tulsabai, father and children also aided him in the new experiment. The farmers in the taluka are also moved by his experiment. One of the unique exceptions is the field doesn’t need spraying of pesticides. Jadhav also plays an important role in guiding farmers in Maharashtra. Vishnu Borade, a teacher of Belgaon Kurhe, has encouraged him to cultivate silk. The farmer even used organic manure, vermicompost, and other organic materials for mulberry cultivation.

Agriculture Guide Dilip Hake, Co-Director (Sericulture), Maharashtra, Mahendra Dhawale, district silk technical officer, Sarang Sorate, and other officers provide guidance to Jadhav regularly. Even his elder son is in the family business as he studied Diploma in Sericulture from Kohlapur University.

"I am cultivating silk for six years now with proper planning and expert guidance from the government. The profit margins are high in silk cultivation, and despite water scarcity in the summer season, silk cultivation survives. With proper planning and guidance, any farmer can register huge profits through sericulture." - Sakhahari Jadhav