The second Covishield dose will be given after 12-16 weeks: Mandhare

The rest who have not completed the prescribed period of 12 to 16 weeks will not be given a second dose. Therefore, citizens who have taken the first dose should not rush for the second dose, appealed District Collector Suraj Mandhare. According to the information given by Deputy Collector and incident manager of district-level vaccination drive Ganesh Misal, the Covid-19 vaccination campaign is being implemented in the Nashik district.

According to the new instructions received from the central and state governments as per new research on Covid-19 vaccination, the interval between the Covishield vaccine has been increased from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. This means that after 84 days, the second dose will be administered. There have been no changes to the previous protocol for the second dose of the Covaxin vaccine.

Therefore, the second dose of the vaccine will be given after a period of 4-6 weeks. The second dose of the Covishield vaccine will be given to the beneficiaries who have been completed 84 days after taking the first dose of the Covishield vaccine. Those above 45 years of age will be given the first dose of the Covishield vaccine. Citizens should take note of this and should go to the vaccination centre.

The vaccination of the beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years has been currently stopped as per the instructions received from the state government and their vaccination will be started only after receiving further instructions. Therefore, citizens should not crowd the vaccination centre. The information regarding this is also being updated on the CoWIN portal.