The regional museum of Nashik

Nashik is a city with religious, ancient and historical importance. The city has a very rich heritage and to make this heritage available to people the demand for the museum came up.

The government took action on this request and on October 11, 1995, the regional museum under State Archaeological Department was founded in Nashik. The Nashik Regional Museum is located in Sarkarwada, Old Nashik.

The museum was first started in Sarkar Wada. But, as the monument was a heritage site and conservation was needed, the museum was shifted to another place. Firstly it was shifted to the Cidco area and after that, it was finally moved to Hall No 3 of Phalke Smarak. As the Phalke Smarak was relevant at that time, different sections were made to display various artefacts, antiquities and historical coins. It was inaugurated in 2005 by the Chief Minister.

The artefacts collected from Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahmadnagar districts and some donated by collectors were made available for public display. The curators in previous times took efforts in the collection of objects. In 2018, the museum finally shifted to Sarkarwada again.

Stone Sculptures Section

The section includes Jain Sculptures like Tirthankar in different mudras, standing Tirthankar, Bahubali sculptures and others from Dharangaon. Stone sculptures of Ganesha from Tondapur, matchlock guns, swords, shields, and other arms of the Vinchurkar family were collected as a donation.

The other artefacts and weapons were made available by the state authority and the JJ school of Arts. The collection of these artefacts was arranged in the sculpture section. It also includes Jain, Buddha and Hindu god and goddesses’ sculptures.

Painting Section

The replicas of paintings of the famous painter Raja Ravi Varma and the painting of native artists are available here for public display. The canvas painting mostly features the scenes and incidences of Mahabharata. To make the next generation aware of the painting style of Raja Ravi Varma this separate section of painting was made.

Excavation Section

This section is dedicated to the artefacts collected from the excavation of Thalner Fort. The Mughal King Majik Raja and his sons Nasir and Ipatikar were living in this fort, in Thalner village. In 1985 the archaeological department excavated this fort with the help of Rajwade Sanshodhan Mandal. The artefacts excavated from the fort are kept in this separate section.

Coin Section

The section includes different vintage and historical coins from different periods. They were collected as a donation from different coin collectors and include Aahat coins, coins from Satwahanas, Shatrap, Mughal, British and different princely states coins. The museum is also rich in all kinds of sculptures, artefacts and antiquities which are open to the public. Very soon the museum will be moved to the Sarkarwada which is under the protection of the State Archaeological Department.

Programmes at Sarkarwada

The Regional Museum, Government of Maharashtra, Nashik and Nashik Saraf Association, Nashik under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have jointly organised a celebration of World Museum Day Week. Various programs are organised from May 18 to May 24 at Sarkarwada.

The Opening opening ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:30 am Sarkarwada, Bohor Patti, Raviwar Karanja, Nashik. Chief Guest of the event were Nitin Kumar Mundavare, Deputy Collector, Nashik as well as Shrikant Gharpure, Curator (Retired), Nashik.

From May 18th to 24th, 2022 an exhibition of historical jewellery, weapons, coins, calligraphy, and ancient patkhela will be presented by Chetan Rajapurkar, Anand Thakur, Anant Dhamne, Pooja and Nilesh Gaidhani and Sojwal Sali. It will be open for public viewing from 11 am to 6 pm.

The organisers have appealed to Nashikites to take advantage of this opportunity and know the heritage of Nashik. The closing ceremony and distribution of the painting competition will be done on, May 24, 2022, in the evening 5.

