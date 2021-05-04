Nashik gets 25 oxygen concentrators, five BIPAP devices

Speaking in this regard, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said, PPCR is a voluntary group formed by the Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA). The group includes representatives from various fields such as industry, medicine, research. The group has been cooperating with the administration to expand the medical system in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune districts over the past year.

The group has also imported artificial respirators, oxygen concentrators from Singapore to alleviate the current oxygen shortage. While providing medical equipment, it has decided to help eight other districts in the state as per the need. MCCIA Director General Prashant Girbane said, oxygen concentrators and BIPAP devices were being provided to help the medical system in the eight districts of Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Thane, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Latur, Palghar and Nashik. The concerned District Collector has been contacted in this regard. Apart from that, the citizens of these districts have started raising funds through PPCR.

It is mentioned in the letter written to the district administration that these oxygen concentrators are being given to the District Collector of Nashik, Suraj Mandhare along with other District Collectors from the funds collected. Nashik : The Pune Platform for Covid Response (PPCR), a volunteer group that has contributed in the control of the Corona situation in Pune district and the expansion of the medical system, has taken the initiative to help eight districts in the state including Nashik.

Accordingly, on behalf of this group, 25 oxygen concentrators and five BIPAP devices have been provided to Nashik District General Hospital, informed by by District Collector Suraj Mandhare. Speaking in this regard, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said, PPCR is a voluntary group formed by the Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA). The group includes representatives from various fields such as industry, medicine, research. The group has been cooperating with the administration to expand the medical system in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune districts over the past year.

The group has also imported artificial respirators, oxygen concentrators from Singapore to alleviate the current oxygen shortage. While providing medical equipment, it has decided to help eight other districts in the state as per the need. MCCIA Director General Prashant Girbane said, oxygen concentrators and BIPAP devices were being provided to help the medical system in the eight districts of Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Thane, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Latur, Palghar and Nashik.

The concerned District Collector has been contacted in this regard. Apart from that, the citizens of these districts have started raising funds through PPCR. It is mentioned in the letter written to the district administration that these oxygen concentrators are being given to the District Collector of Nashik, Suraj Mandhare along with other District Collectors from the funds collected.