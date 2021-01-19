The popcorn story

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Hey everyone! Popcorn here to make your day a whole lot better. I don’t need an introduction, do I? You all might be wondering why I am here. Well, I am here to tell my story and my importance in your lives. Today is my day, and it’s being celebrated since 1988. My natives hail from Mexico. They got cultivated for the first time about 10,000 years ago. </p>.<p>I bet you haven’t watched a movie without me and my best friend samosa. No party or get-togethers are complete without me. I am a man’s best friend and gossip partner. Be it lovers’ promises or friends’ gossips, I know it all. Yes dear, I even know whose dress you loved at the party last night. Midnight cravings, heartbreaks, munching while working, I cover it all. </p><p>I serve my purpose at different places to different people. I am the tastiest two-minute snack you’ll ever eat in your life. I go through high temperatures to give you the best taste possible. Now available in salty, tangy, caramel, cheese, and even chocolate flavour, the variety is never-ending. </p><p>I am inexpensive, and my original form (without added flavours) is also considered a healthy snack. Being a high-fibre whole grain, I fill stomachs of even diet conscious people. I would love to keep talking to you as I am your best friend, but I have a movie date to cater to. These newlywed want me to be a part of their date. I will get going now; see you soon.</p>