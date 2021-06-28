The new bridge will facilitate transportation: Ahire

DEOLALI CAMP: MLA Saroj Ahire said that the Rs 6 crore bridge over Godavari river at Ganeshgaon Nashik on the state highway from Mahiravani to Girnare will solve the transportation problem in the area. Smooth transportation from Mahiravani, Dudgaon, Ganeshgaon, Pimpalgaon Garudeshwar, Ganeshgaon, Trimbak, Rajewadi Pimpri, Shivangaon, Ojharkhed, Gangamhalungi to adjoining villages in the western belt of Deolali constituency will be facilitated.

Apart from this, regular bus service will be a great benefit to the students. A 90-meter long and six meter wide bridge was built on the river Godavari near Ganeshgaon during the British rule. Eventually, it became insufficient for transportation. During the monsoons, traffic is closed due to flood waters flowing over the bridge, causing loss to farmers, villagers and students. For the last thirty years, the villagers have been demanding the work of this bridge. Due to Ahire’s efforts, the construction work has become possible even during the Corona period.

That is why the villagers along with the sarpanch have expressed their satisfaction. This time, MLA Ahire said that she would also solve the problem of Ojharkhed bridge along with the cemetery. NCP district president Kondajimama Avhad, Bhausaheb Khandbahale, Haribhau Kapase, taluka president Rajaram Dhanwate, Manohar Borade, Vishnupant Mahisadhune and others expressed their views. Pujan was performed by deputy sarpanch Sangeeta Bochare and MLA Ahire.

Sarpanch Tushar Dahale welcomed and thanked. Deputy engineer of PWD department RR Pande, branch engineer Sharad Sonawane, Bhausaheb Sangle, Khandu Bochare, Sadashiv Palakhede, Balasaheb Mhaske, Shankar Mhaske, Sudam Bhavle and Sandesh Tile were present among the villagers.