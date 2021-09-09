The growing menace at Sansari Naka

DEOLALI CAMP: One of the important intersections of Deolali Camp, the Sansari Naka, is witnessing traffic congestion regularly due to vegetable vendors, stray cattle, and potholes. The Naka connects Deolali Camp's Anand Road, Sansari Lane no.1, and the Lam road. The Lam road connects Nashik Road to Bhagur via Deolali Camp and passes through the Sansari Naka.

A lot of factors have contributed to the growing menace of Sansari Naka. Even customers who visit the vegetable vendors occupying the Lam Road at Sansari Naka forget that the pandemic exists.

Vegetable vendors

The Cantonment Board shifted the vegetable vendors from the old Sunday Market area to Lam Road amid the first wave of the pandemic to ensure social distancing and prevent the rising number of cases. However, due to the traffic congestion, the board requested the vendors to shift back to their old place, but the latter refused as they had already established a good business on the road. The board used to fine them regularly, but the vendors continued to sell vegetables on the same road. With the help of police, the board was able to shift vendors back to their original place.

After the second wave subsided, the vendors have once again shifted back to the road to sell vegetables. The board continues to fine them, but the efforts go in vain.

Stray Cattle

As vegetable vendors leave their leftovers by the road, it automatically invites the stray cattle to feed at the road. The stray cattle occupy the whole road, making it difficult for people to commute through the road. They occupy almost half of the road, and one will witness about 20 to 25 cows sitting on the road every day in a group. Their movement not only causes traffic congestion but can lead to accidents as well.

Cantonment Board's corporators had put up the issue in the board meeting and demanded installation of cattle ponds at various places like Barnes School, Rest Camp Road, Shigwa Gaon, and restarting of the pond already established at Gurudwara road. However, the demand has been put up in the board's reservation, but no action has been taken yet.

Potholes

*Military trucks and NMC buses

The whole Lam Road, including the patch at Sansari Gaon, is filled with potholes. It becomes difficult for people to commute as the rainwater fills up the potholes making it difficult for motorists to identify them. NMC buses use Lam Road to travel to Bhagur, and even Army buses use the road to enter their supply depot, workshop and other areas.

The road from Nashik Road to Nagjira Nala comes under the civil department, but the same road from Nagjira Nala to the Army area comes under Military Engineer Services. However, even the road under the military is common to potholes. Both the administration and military needs to work on the road as residents travel daily from those roads through private vehicles and NMC buses. With the potholes, the chances of accidents increase thus, putting the lives of residents in danger.

Rs.5 crore for renovation

MLA Saroj Ahire had approached the state government to approve funds for road renovation in Deolali Assembly Constituency. As the Lam Road has been shifted under Public Work Department, the government decided to transfer funds to PWD directly for road repairing and footpath construction.

Former Vice President Bhagchand Katariya stated that all the corporators had submitted the details of the concerned roads of their wards to the concerned authorities. The roads would've been concretized, and even footpath worth Rs 1 crore was approved. However, The state government has still not sanctioned the funds, and the PWD department awaits funds to start their work.

Traffic Signal

Months back, When CP Deepak Pandey visited Deolali Camp Police Station, Katariya had requested a traffic signal at Sansari Naka. After some months, the point was again put up in a meet of traffic department at Nashik Road. The authorities stated they would personally visit the road and draft a plan accordingly. Even after months, the camp still awaits their visit.