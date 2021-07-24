The government will take the decision: Bhujbal

NASHIK: District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday made it clear that any decision about weekend lockdown in Nashik district will be taken at the government level. He was stated this while addressing a meeting that was organized at the district collectorate on Friday to take stock of the current Covid-19 situation in the district. He however stated that at present the restrictions in Nashik will remain in place.

However, permission has been given for shooting in the Trimbakeshwar area, including Nashik. In the meeting, there was a discussion to relax restrictions on Saturday or Sunday. District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat and other officials attended the meeting.

“We can’t relax restrictions, we can only impose them. Therefore, any decision on the restriction of weekend lockdown will be taken at the government level. Although the Covid-19 situation in the district is under control, a decision would be taken by the Chief Minister,” Bhujbal said.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare refuted the news about relaxation in weekend lockdown rules that had gone viral on social media. He said that in the meeting chaired by the District Guardian Minister, no change was made in the existing restrictions. A proposal to relax the existing restrictions to some extent has been sent to the government for consideration. Further orders will be passed after the decision is taken by the government, clarified Bhujbal. With permission to film shooting in Nashik district, tourism will get a boost, he also said.