The future of Cantonment Boards to be decided

Geetika Sachdev

Deolali Camp: It is not unknown to the residents of the Cantonment Board that many residents, political party leaders, and even some army officials have agreed to the plan of merging the civil area of the Cantonment Board under the local municipal body.

The merger of Cantt. area will abolish the existence of 62 Cantt. Boards in India. The Defence Ministry has welcomed suggestions from the Chief Executive Officers of all the boards explaining whether they agree or don’t agree to the plan, keeping in mind their residents.

Merging will reduce the cost incurred by MoD on the maintenance of Cantt. areas and the merger will reduce the maintenance cost by Rs 470 crore.

Also, the law and orders got established during the British period, and they can’t go hand in hand with today’s scenario.

However , there are different opinions. One of the leaders of Congress even called this move dangerous as it will hamper the defense security of the nation. It will become easier to spy on the army area due to easy access and development.

Another concern expressed is what will the residents of Cantt. board experience if their area gets merged into the local municipal body. ““ Their pros and cons of the merger.

As opined by local corporators different aspects will have to be looked at.

Environment

Shifting under the local body will boost development, but the environment will get hampered. Cantonment is known for its green cover; its abolition might prove a loss for nature and the environment.

Speedwork

Any work that needs to get done first goes to the Cantonment office. Then it moves to Principal Director of Defence Estates, further to Director General of Defence Estates, and finally to the Ministry of Defence. The approval cycle is long, and hence, renovation, development, or any other work gets delayed. If the local body takes over the civil area, any kind of work will require the approval of the state government, thus making the whole process a whole lot easier.

Land and property

The land and property of Cantonment Boards are divided mainly into three parts: Lease land, Old Grant, and Bungalows. Deolali Cantonment Board doesn’t include the third part in its territory. Lease land refers to the land of the Central government taken on lease by the board. Old Grant is the one that was given to the natives of Cantonment by the then Cantonment administration for use. These properties are convertible into free holds. The major portion of Deolali’s land comes under the lease land of the Central government, and the lease will get over in 2023. The property belongs to the residents, but the land it’s built on belongs to the government. A1, B2, and B4 land will go under the army.

The rest of the land will go to the local body. The state government will need to shift the lease on their name. The cost of maintenance will fall on their shoulders. As a result, the state government is refusing to shift the lease under their name.

Easy availability of funds and schemes; accessible roads

All the schemes of state government that the residents of cantonment are deprived of, will apply to them if the merge happens. Even the funds will become easily accessible through state government as the process will cut short. Some of the roads will get open for the general public that earlier had restrictions to pass through.

Law and order

The Cantonment act was created in 1924. Though it has been amended twice, the differences remain due to the changing scenario. The law and order will change according to recent times if the merge happens.

Lack of concrete work

One of the disadvantages, as stated, is the lack of concrete work under local bodies. It s opined that even though the work in Cantt. is slow, it is efficient, and concrete due to its process. However, the work under the local body won’t be as concrete as the work of Cantt. It is also hoped that even though development will kick in, but if Deolali gets shifted, it won’t witness the construction of huge structures. The army will take action due to security reasons and they would be 100% right if they do so.