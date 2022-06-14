The enchanting Western Ghats

The forests have a very different charm in winters. The forests are very colourful during this time, as many trees are flowering. There is an ample amount of food available for the creatures and hence the most active season of the year. Pollinating birds like sunbirds, flowerpeckers, leaf birds, barbets gather around the flowering trees to take nectar and play a crucial role in pollination. Birds migrate from different parts of the world and make Nashik their home in winters.

Tiny birds like Warblers, who eat about 100 insects per day and help control the insect population, migrate from the Himalayas and reside in our forests during this time. Colourful birds like Blue-headed Rock Thrush, Common Rosefinch, Red-breasted Flycatcher, Verditer Flycatcher, Grey-headed Canary Flycatcher brighten up the forests in winter along with birds of prey like Common Kestrel, Montagu’s Harrier. The winter is the breeding time of resident birds of prey.

The rarest birds like the Indian Vulture (who nests on mountain cliffs) and White-backed Vulture (nests on tall trees) can be seen collecting nesting material and raising their young ones during winters. Nashik has the highest number of Vultures in Maharashtra after their catastrophic decline in the 90s due to the veterinary drug Diclofenac. Vultures are scavengers and play a key role in cleaning our environment.

Another rare raptor known as Forest Owlet was discovered in Nashik’s Trimbak range in 2016. The bird has only around 200 individuals left all over the world and is endemic to central India was found after enormous conservation efforts taken by Mr Bishwarup Raha and his team. They too breed in winters, and as of now, Nashik has four individuals of them. Other resident raptors that breed in winters are Bonelli’s Eagle, Egyptian Vulture, Laggar Falcon, Shaheen Falcon, Jungle Owlet, Indian Eagle Owl, Oriental Honey Buzzard, etc. Raptors being the top predators they are often considered indicators of a good forest ecosystem.

In summers, many forest trees are fruiting, and the deciduous trees get back their leaf cover, thus supporting birds and other wildlife from harsh summer conditions. Many birds depend on fruits for their diet and sustain themselves by feeding on them. The state bird of Maharashtra – Yellow-footed Green Pigeon who is a great seed disperser breeds around this time of the year and is a common sight in our forest areas.

The region succumbs to anthropogenic pressures such as urbanization, industrialization, and vast agriculture. In this connection, it is important to have an intensive biodiversity study of this region. We need to identify areas for conservation and underline the need for environmental impact assessments for developmental projects. Several other threats to wildlife are hunting, over-grazing, deforestation, forest fires, water pollution, illegal and haphazard mining. Awareness is the key to conservation, one must be aware of their surroundings.

- Pratiksha Kothule, Nature Conservation Society of Nashik