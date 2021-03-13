The driver went to arrange a bus, clarifies MSRTC

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Passengers alleged that the driver of the Nashik-Dhule bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fled after the breakdown of the bus. The incident got viral on social media. However, MSRTC has clarified its side of the incident. The depot manager of Nashik depot (I) took information about this incident. The bus was from Nashik 1 depot. When it reached Gadkari Chowk, Nashik, it broke down after the removal of the AC pipe. </p>.<p>Thereafter, driver Shirsath had gone to Nashik 1 depot which was at a distance of 100 meters to get another bus. He brought another bus and immediately released the passengers at the new CBS station, the Nashik division of MSRTC has clarified. MSRTC is attempting to increase its revenue as its urban and rural bus services are running in losses. On the other hand, passengers have to face inconvenience as city and rural buses are breaking down during their journey. Due to the increase in such incidents in the last few days, the management of MSRTC has come to a standstill. </p><p>Against this backdrop, various schemes are also being implemented by the MSRTC to increase its revenue as well as passengers. On the other hand, MSRTC Corporation is neglecting the maintenance of buses. In the last few days, buses are breaking down midway in their journey in rural areas as well as in city including Indiranagar, Ravivar Karanja, Satpur, Cidco and Nashik Road. With this, passengers have to face a huge inconvenience. As this is affecting the income of MSRTC, it is being demanded that senior officials of MSRTC should provide attention to this and to take necessary measures.</p><p>The bus broke down after the removal of the AC pipe. Driver Shirsath went back to the depot to take another bus, which was hardly 100 meters away from the spot where the bus got damaged. The passengers have been released at the bus stand by another bus. - Kailas Patil, divisional transport officer, MSRTC, Nashik</p>