The driver went to arrange a bus, clarifies MSRTC
Deshdoot Times

The driver went to arrange a bus, clarifies MSRTC

MSRTC’s clarification after message goes viral on social media
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
SOCIAL MEDIA
MSRTC's Clarification
Viral message
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com