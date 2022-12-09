The Art of Theatrical Backdrops: A journey of Marathi theatreled

“The guests were regaled by the performance and were joyfully engrossed in the proceedings of the evening,” says Prerna Shetty. The theatrical arts & theatre have a long history in Pune. The city is blessed with wonderful artistes. However, the contribution of the individuals like the technicians of light & sound, makeup artists, etc. who toil in the shadows is often disregarded. Backdrop artists too, are a part of these. Along with examining the art, technicality, aesthetics, etc. of the backdrop artists, this book aims to shed light on their legacy & contribution. “Although the skill of creating theatrical backdrops may currently be at a grinding halt, it may resume with a little inspiration and guidance”, believes Divkar.