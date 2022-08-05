163 passengers avail Delhi-Nashik flight service

The Spicejet is already running a hopping flight to Delhi via Ahmedabad. Due to this, there was now a daily flight to Nashik from Delhi except on Saturdays.

But as per the planning from August 4th to 9th, Nashikites will be able to complete their work in Delhi during the day as they get morning time.

Yesterday 91 passengers boarding from Delhi to Nashik availed of this service. While there were 72 passengers boarding from Nashik to Delhi.

The current schedule will be changed from August 10, and this time will be one and a half hours earlier. Due to the new schedule, citizens will be able to reach Delhi at 10.45 in the morning. It will be possible to book a ticket for this journey for a minimum of Rs 5100.

As per the current timetable, the flight will take off from Delhi at 7.56 am and will land in Nashik at 9.45 am, while on its return journey the flight will take off from Nashik at 10.15 am and will land in Delhi at 12.15 pm.

In order to make this time convenient for office work, changes will be made to this flight service from August 10.

Accordingly, the plane will take off from Delhi at 6.35 am to land in Nashik at 8.30 am. Then it will take off from Nashik at 9.00 am to land in Delhi at 10.45 am, apprised Manish Rawal.