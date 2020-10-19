Thackeray, Fadnavis visit flood-hit areas
Deshdoot Times

Thackeray, Fadnavis visit flood-hit areas

Abhishek Vibhandik

Pune :

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis today (Monday) began their tours of the flood-hit areas of Marat...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com