Textbook distribution completed under Sarva Shikha Abhiyaan

NASHIK: For the past one and half years, students were obtaining knowledge through the online mode. However, the schools started their offline classes from 4th October following a drop in Covid-19 cases. Accordingly, under Sarva Shikha Abhiyaan, the Maharashtra Rajya Patyapustak Bhandar and Vitran Mandal (Maharashtra State Textbook Store and Distribution Board, Balbharati Nashik Centre, have completed the distribution of free textbooks among Classes I to VIII students.

Through the Nashik Centre, the textbooks have been distributed in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar District. The centre had demanded 91,32,781 books in five different mediums; for 1st to 8th standard, under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, for the academic year 2021-22.

As they received the order, they distributed all the available books at Municipal and Zilla Parishad centers. Apart from the distribution, books worth Rs. 10 crore have been sold to private traders in an open sale.

This education policy was implemented through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan from 2018- 19 to improve the standard of education among students. The Abhiyan aims to provide free textbooks to all students in government schools, local body and government-aided schools from class I to class VIII.

This step will help increase the literacy rate across the country and fulfill the children’s right to education. It will also help students develop into better individuals. For this Abhiyan, the Maharashtra State Textbook Production and Curriculum Research Board, Balbharati, prints the textbooks. The textbooks are supplied in English, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, and Sindhi Arabic language till 8th standard.