TET postponed for the fourth time

NASHIK: The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be held on October 30 by the Maharashtra State Examination Council has been postponed for the fourth time. The council has decided to postpone the TET due to the byelection in Degloor Biloli assembly constituency and now it has been clarified that the TET will be held on November 21.

The TET examination is conducted by the Examination Council. More than 3.30 lakh candidates have registered for this year’s examination. The council had planned to hold the TET on October 10. However, due to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination on the same day, it was decided to postpone the TET. After that, it was announced that the exam would be taken on October 31.

However, due to confusion in the recruitment process of the health department, the examination was postponed to October 24 and October 31 by the health minister. Therefore, the date of TET was again changed to 30th October. After that, the TET on October 30 has also been postponed. The state examination council decided to postpone the TET, citing a by-election in the Deglaur Biloli assembly constituency.

Now, the TET will be held on November 21, the council has clarified in a circular. Accordingly, a revised schedule has also been announced. Accordingly, a copy of the admission card can be obtained from October 26 to November 21. Papers will be taken on November 21 from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm, and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.