TET exam in October

NASHIK: The wait for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Exam has finally come to an end and it will be held in the month of October. Eligible candidates for TET have been relieved as TET exams have not been held for the last two years. The TET exam will be held on October 10 and the application process will start from August 3. The TET examination is conducted by the Maharashtra State Examination Council.

The TET examination is compulsory for the appointment of teachers in all management, all medium, aided, non-aided, permanent non-aided schools for Classes Ist to Vth and Classes VIth to VIIIth. Detailed information of this examination is available on the website of the Examination Council, informed Commissioner Tukaram Supe of the Maharashtra State Examination Council.