Term to apply for foreign scholarship extended

NASHIK: For the academic year 2021-22, applications are being invited from students belonging to the Scheduled Caste category for foreign scholarships and the last date to apply was June 18. The term has now been extended as per the directions of Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Accordingly, the opportunity to apply will be available till June 30. Scholarships are provided under the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship Scheme to students of Scheduled Castes who have been admitted for study abroad through the Department of Social Justice.

The scholarships will be sanctioned to 75 students who have been admitted to foreign educational institutions in the under 300 rank globally for postgraduate and Ph.D. Eligible students for the foreign scholarship scheme will get the benefit of airfare, tuition fees of the educational institution abroad, subsistence allowance, contingency expenses.

Only MD and MS courses on the Indian Council of Medical Sciences website are eligible for admission. Also, the annual income should not exceed six lakhs. For the application form and detailed information, visit the link www.maharashtra.gov.in on the employment link.